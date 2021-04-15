Maha lockdown: New curbs in effect, citizens still confused

As Maharashtra went under a 15-day curfew along with other strict restrictions from Wednesday evening to break the chain of transmission, confusion prevailed over who could travel in public transport and private vehicles, and services allowed under e-commerce. Senior government officials said the “chaos” prompted it to prepare/issue a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Hours before the curfew kicked in, citizens, especially in major cities, including Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, thronged shops and departmental stores to stock up groceries and other essential items. The state has exempted shops and stores selling essential items from the curfew. In Mumbai, migrants flocked to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Dadar railway stations to return to their home states. However, there is no restriction on travel with valid tickets. Also, outstation trains, flights etc. will continue to operate.

A senior bureaucrat said, “There was a lot of chaos. People went to train stations to leave the city. We wish to inform everybody that all outstation trains are operational and will remain so. Local trains too will be available to use for general public with valid reason such as visiting somebody in the hospital, vaccination etc.”

The restrictions however will remain for people travelling far from home in private vehicles, the bureaucrat, who did not wish to be named, added. “If someone drives from Mumbai to Lonavala, they shouldn’t, unless they have a home there and a valid reason to visit.”

The state in its order on Tuesday allowed supply of essential goods and services through e-commerce sites. However, there was confusion if non-essential items would be allowed. “E-commerce firms can only deliver essential items such as food grains and medicines etc. They will not be allowed to deliver items such as clothing, footwear etc.” the official

added.

The state faced stiff opposition from retailers’ association for allowing e-commerce sites to sell non-essential goods.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued an order, in keeping with its previous order, allowing maids, cooks, drivers, medical attendants providing services to senior citizens at home between 7am and 10pm on all days. The order, issued by BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, allowed all online home deliveries of food and essential supplies through e-commerce service providers such as Zomato, Swiggy, etc for 24 hours, on all days of the week.

During the weekend lockdown, takeaways from restaurants are not allowed in person. However, home deliveries are allowed. Besides, wine and beer shops in the city would also be allowed to sell liquor via home delivery only.

While appealing to the people to follow all rules and support the police force, newly appointed state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said the restrictions will put a strain on the police force.

“We are definitely facing a big challenge in the state and the government had put restrictions to curb the spread. They (the restrictions) will definitely put a strain on the police force. However, instructions have been given to the force to tackle the situation with utmost restraint,” he said.

Meanwhile, as opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued its criticism of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the relief package given to some sections of society, MVA ministers said that BJP has been affected by a “disease to criticize”, and also asked if the Centre gave any package to people when it announced a complete lockdown last year.

State relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar said, “The last time when lockdown was announced by the Centre no help was given to common man. Today, when the state has put a lockdown, we have given nearly ₹5,500-crore help to people.” Mumbai guardian minister Aslam Shaikh asked, “Did the Centre provide any such package when they announced a lockdown?”

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the government has left out sections of society that constitute a major work force in its relief package. Wadettiwar said that he is going to meet chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday

to seek inclusion of the barber community and Bara Balutedar community in the relief package.

(With inputs from Mehul R Thakkar)