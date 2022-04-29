Maha to add 1,338 new colleges across state universities, 255 sites approved for MU
Mumbai: Maharashtra government has approved sites for 1,338 new colleges in the state, which include 255 sites for higher education institutes in the jurisdiction of the University of Mumbai (MU) while another 203 colleges under the SNDT Women’s University. While the site approvals have come from the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education Development (MAHED), respective universities will be accepting applications from college managements interested in setting up colleges in said locations until April 30.
“The approvals include both new colleges, as well as new courses/departments in existing colleges. However, a large majority of the 255 approvals are for new colleges,” said an official from MU, on condition of anonymity. While it is still unclear where exactly these sites have been approved, officials pointed out that a large number of approvals are for areas in Palghar, Sindhudurg, and Konkan regions whereas those approved within MMR are mostly for existing colleges that plan to start a new course/department on their existing campus.
As per the process in place, once applications are received, respective universities will start the process of scrutinising the applications and only those that meet the criterion for setting up colleges will finally make their way into the new perspective plan of the university. “While site approvals have come from the government, eventually a very small number of applications make it through to the perspective plan,” added the MU official.
This move to approve new colleges, especially for universities such as MU has invited flak from several experts, especially senate members as well as the teacher community. Last year, MU approved 74 new colleges as per their perspective plan, which was immediately shot down by senate members who felt that an already overworked university will not be able to handle more colleges under its wing. The Bombay University College Teachers’ Union (BUCTU) as well as Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) had raised objections and demanded for a new perspective plan to be released.
In a letter addressed to governor Koshyari in September 2021, members have also highlighted how approval of 74 new colleges is a 12.2% increase in existing non-technology faculty whereas the university law only allows a 5% increase. “What’s more is that several members of the senate rejected the proposed perspective plan when it was tabled in the senate, despite which the university approved the same,” said members in their letter of dissent.
The university controls over 840 affiliated colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Thane and Palghar as well as Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Daman, and Goa. The large area and number of colleges, coupled with an acute shortage of staff, often creates administrative problems for the varsity, affecting the overall quality of education.
“MU statutes mention that a special committee should survey the location and understand from stakeholders the need for colleges before approving a new institute in the perspective plan. However, no such physical survey was conducted. Approving colleges in a city that already is overflowing with institutes, especially for traditional arts, science and commerce show zero research by MU,” said Tapati Mukhopadhyay, president, of Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO).
-
Drive to streamline Lucknow’s traffic from today
LUCKNOW The district administration is launching a special two-day drive from Friday to streamline Lucknow's traffic and to keep a check on the movement of illegal auto-rickshaws, tempos and buses. As per the blueprint prepared by the district administration, the drive would be carried out in three phases. In the last phase, encroachments would be removed from jam-prone areas. District magistrate, Abhishek Prakash said all illegal tempos, autos, taxis and loaders should be seized with immediate effect.
-
Passengers to get locally made products from CR stations
In a bid to make railway stations a promotional and sales hub for local products, passengers travelling by the city's suburban railway network will soon be able to purchase locally manufactured items from the Central Railway local stations. The suburban railway stations where the products will be introduced are Byculla, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Parel, Dadar, Sion, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Thane, Kalyan, Ambernath, Badlapur, Igatpuri, Panvel and Lonavala railway stations.
-
Shoolini University makes 101-200 bracket in THE impact rankings 2022
Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been ranked in the 101-200 bracket in the Times Higher Education Impact rankings 2022. The rankings assess varsities on the United Nations' sustainable development goals (SDGs). Shoolini University has been ranked second in affordable and clean energy, the seventh goal and sixth for clean water and sanitation, the sixth development goal. Chitkara University, meanwhile, made the 201-300 bracket.
-
SoBo international school principal latest victim of sextortion
Mumbai: A 52-year-old Canadian national, working as the principal of a Fort-based international school, is the latest victim of a sextortion racket, wherein cyber fraudsters clandestinely record intimate videos of the targeted person and then blackmail them by threatening to make the clips public. Cyber police sources said that the complainant was befriended by a woman, identified as Pallaya Gavilyn, on Facebook a few weeks ago.
-
Radius Group MD Sanjay Chhabria held by CBI in Yes Bank scam
Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a private developer Sanjay Chhabria of the Radius Group in connection with Yes Bank and DHFL (Dewan Housing Financial Limited) scam. The CBI source confirmed the arrest. The CBI has been probing Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and DHFL for allegedly causing loss to the bank. As per the agency Kapoor had received kickbacks of ₹650 crore in lieu of investments worth ₹3,700 crore by the bank in DHFL.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics