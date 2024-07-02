Mahalaxmi Racecourse revamp: Hafeez Contractor plans 700-acre green lung

Mumbai: While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to convert the 120-acre plot it has been allotted at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse into a “central park”, renowned architect Hafeez Contractor’s ultimate vision is to integrate it with other open spaces and create an additional 700 acres of contiguous green space for the city. Mahalaxmi Racecourse revamp: Architect Hafeez Contractor plans to create 700 acres of contiguous green space

The BMC had roped in Contractor earlier this year to conceptualise the the racecourse’s revamp. The intention is to add more green to a city infamous for its dearth of open spaces and create amenities for citizens, including cycling and jogging tracks, and walking decks.

“We did a detailed study after former civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal conveyed to us that the Racecourse was a large area that wasn’t being used actively by everyone,” said Contractor. “So, he wanted to have some of the space earmarked for the common man. We first proposed that the racetrack should be elevated, but they were not comfortable with that idea. Finally, it was decided that 120 acres will go to the public,” he added.

The first aim of the ambitious project is to connect the 120-acre Racecourse land to the Mumbai Coastal Road via Haji Ali through an underpass. “At present, there is a missing link at Haji Ali dargah opposite the Hinduja office. And because of fishermen, it couldn’t get connected. But we will not disturb the fishermen; instead, we propose to have a cycling or jogging track 20 feet above. So, if one is jogging from Worli, s/he can go right up to Haji Ali uninterrupted and then access the Racecourse via the underpass,” said Contractor.

It took three months of consistent research for Contractor and his team to conceive the design, including the integration of other green spaces from Worli to Colaba. This includes constructing two spiral walkway ramps in south Mumbai. One would connect Priyadarshini Park and Kamala Nehru Park at Malabar Hill, while the other would connect Kamla Nehru Park with Girgaon Chowpatty. The ramps would be integrated with Marine Drive right up to Nariman Point to get a contiguous 700-800 acres of linear green space in the city, said Contractor.

The 74-year-old, the architect behind three of the tallest buildings in India, the 42 in Kolkata and The Imperial twin towers in Mumbai, worked pro bono for the Racecourse project. “I was born in Mumbai, and I want my city to look greener and better. I want to improve Mumbai and it is my duty to do it. Unless each and everyone puts an effort into improving it, it won’t happen.”

Contractor presented his proposal to former BMC chief Chahal earlier this year, before having three meetings with the state’s chief secretary along with members of Mahalaxmi Racecourse. On June 26, the Maharashtra Cabinet cleared the proposal to renew the lease agreement for 91 acres of the 211-acre racecourse. The rest of the 120 acres went to the BMC for public use. The decision ensures the preservation of the racecourse’s heritage status, with strict prohibitions against any construction activities.

Under the approved plan, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) will retain the 91-acre portion, including the racing pitch and stables, under a renewed lease agreement valid from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2053.