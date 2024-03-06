 Mahanagar Gas Limited announces ₹2.50/kg reduction in CNG prices | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Mumbai / Mahanagar Gas Limited announces 2.50/kg reduction in CNG prices

Mahanagar Gas Limited announces 2.50/kg reduction in CNG prices

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 06:48 AM IST

MGL reduces CNG prices by ₹2.50/kg in Mumbai from March 5-6, promoting natural gas usage. CNG now priced at ₹73.50/kg, offering savings compared to petrol and diesel.

MUMBAI: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has brought relief to over 10 lakh Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle owners in Mumbai by announcing a reduction in gas costs, effective from midnight on March 5-6. The CNG price will see a drop of 2.50/kg in and around Mumbai, making it a better option for consumers.

HT Image
HT Image

“We are consistently and promptly passing reduction in gas costs to its consumers to promote usage of Natural Gas. The revised price of CNG will be 73.50/kg effective from midnight of March 5-6,” said a spokesperson for MGL.

MGL authorities also pointed out that the current CNG price offers savings of 53% compared to petrol and 22% compared to diesel in Mumbai. “This reduction in CNG price would help to increase the consumption of natural gas in the transportation segment, which is a step towards making India cleaner and greener,” added MGL authorities. The reduction is attributed to the lower price of domestically produced High-Pressure High Temperature.

This move comes after auto unions had been demanding fare hikes, considering various factors, including the price of CNG. MGL had previously reduced the CNG price by 3 per kg on October 23, bringing it down to 76 per kg. The fluctuation in CNG prices played a role in the adjustment of auto and taxi fares for commuters in 2022 when it peaked at around 90 per kg. However, in 2023, the price of CNG significantly dropped by 14 per kg in the interest of the larger public.

