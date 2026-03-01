Nagpur: At least 20 people were killed and around 15 others critically injured after a powerful explosion tore through an ammunition manufacturing unit at Raulgaon village in Kalmeshwar taluka, about 35 km from Nagpur, on Sunday morning. Maharashtra: 20 workers killed, 15 critical in explosives factory blast near Nagpur

According to the district administration, the blast occurred around 6.45 am at SBL Explosives Ltd, shortly after the morning shift began at 6 am. Nearly 35 workers, supervised by two officials, were inside the unit when the explosion triggered massive flames, engulfing the premises within minutes.

The company is a major manufacturer of industrial explosives, including detonators and explosive cartridges used in mining and infrastructure projects. Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, while Kalmeshwar police launched rescue operations. Ambulances transported the injured to various hospitals in Nagpur for urgent treatment.

“We are engaged in rescue operations, and it is difficult at this stage to confirm the exact number of casualties,” Inspector General of Police Sandip Patil said.

Police, the fire brigade and the district administration remained on standby to assess the risk of further explosions. Once the area was declared safe, cooling operations began and rescue teams worked to extricate those trapped under the debris.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Harssh A. Poddar said that a detailed probe has been initiated. “We are ensuring a technical and scientific investigation, with senior officers supervising all operations and subsequent action,” he added.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh also visited the site and expressed grave concern.

“In view of repeated blasts at explosive factories in Nagpur, including incidents at Solar Industries India Limited, I had demanded a comprehensive safety audit of all explosive units in the region in September last year from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, so that such incidents could be prevented,” Deshmukh said.

Nearly a dozen explosive manufacturing units operate in the area. Solar Industries is among India’s leading manufacturers of high-energy materials, supplying defence-grade ammunition and commercial explosives to the armed forces and other sectors. In 2023, nine workers were killed in an explosion at one of its facilities.