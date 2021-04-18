IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: 5,275 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 36 more deaths
Delhi on Saturday recorded 7897 cases of the coronavirus disease.(HT Photo)
Delhi on Saturday recorded 7897 cases of the coronavirus disease.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: 5,275 new Covid-19 cases in Thane, 36 more deaths

Thirty six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,900.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Thane has added 5,275 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 4,11,368, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

Thirty six more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,900.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.68 per cent, he said.

The number of active cases and recovered patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 65,847 and the death toll at 1,301, another official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus in india coronavirus in maharashtra + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP