Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds 6 news Omicron cases, state’s tally rises to 54
mumbai news

Maharashtra adds 6 news Omicron cases, state’s tally rises to 54

The fresh cases of Omicron in Maharashtra come after the state reported eight infections of the variant on Saturday. 
Maharashtra now has 54 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Maharashtra detected six new cases of Omicron, health officials said on Sunday, a day after logging eight infections related to the highly mutated variant of the coronavirus.

To date, 54 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state and of this, 28 have been discharged after their RT-PCR test report was negative. The latest Omicron cases from Maharashtra have taken India’s tally to 153 so far.

According to the officials, four patients were found Covid-19 positive at the Mumbai airport and one each were from Pimpri Chinchwad and the Pune rural area.

The fresh cases of Omicron in Maharashtra come after the state reported eight infections of the variant. Four of these patients were detected following RT-PCR tests at the Mumbai airport. One of them is from Mumbai, one from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra and two others are from Chhattisgarh and Kerala, respectively, officials said.

Also read | Omicron symptoms include runny nose, headache, fatigue: UK study

Two of them came back from Africa, one from Tanzania and another from the United Kingdom. All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, the health officials said.

RELATED STORIES

Three other Omicron patients were a couple from Satara in western Maharashtra and their 13-year-old daughter, who returned from Uganda recently. Their five-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19 but not the Omicron variant, district officials said.

Also read | Delhi govt, DDMA to hold review meeting tomorrow over rising cases of Omicron

The health condition of all four from the family was said to be fine.

Another Omicron patient found on Saturday was a 17-year-old girl from Pune city who had come into close contact with an international traveller, officials said.

Also read | Why breathing difficulty is unlikely a symptom of Omicron, AIIMS doctor explains

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 902 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 9 related fatalities, which have taken the state’s overall tally to 6,649,596 and death toll to 141,349.

In Mumbai, 321 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were registered, taking the capital city’s caseload to 767,050 and deaths to 16,365.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
omicron coronavirus maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP