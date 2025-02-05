MUMBAI: In a first, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will deploy drone surveillance to monitor sensitive examination centres during the upcoming Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations. The initiative is part of its larger effort to ensure malpractice-free examinations across the state. Maharashtra board deploys drone surveillance at sensitive exam centers

Of the approximately 8,500 examination centres in the state, 500 have been classified as sensitive based on past instances of malpractices. The directives were issued by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and education minister Dadaji Bhuse on Tuesday, and will be implemented by the school education department and the Maharashtra Board.

In a meeting with education officers, chief secretary Sujata Saunik emphasised the need for a strict anti-copying campaign. Authorities will enforce the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices Act, 1982, under which any individual found aiding or abetting malpractices will face cognisable and non-bailable charges. Also, photocopy centres within 500 meters of examination centers will remain closed, and Section 144 will be imposed in these areas to prevent unauthorized gatherings.

Sharad Gosavi, director of MSBSHSE, confirmed the move to HT.

A circular published by the board on Tuesday underlined that the day before exams are scheduled, authorities must ensure all necessary physical facilities are in place. Additionally, through the duration of exams, the centres will be filmed from the outside and dedicated flying squads deployed to conduct surprise inspections.

Also, in a first, examination staff, including centre directors, supervisors and other personnel will be verified through a facial recognition system before being allowed inside the centres.

Gosavi said, “On the basis of suggestions from the state government, the divisional board will request district administration to help with the facial recognition system.”

Official identity cards will also be issued through the divisional board to keep out unauthorised personnel from the premises. Mahendra Ganpule, a former spokesperson of the Maharashtra state principal association said, “We demanded that identity cards be issued to the Board officers on duty. Many-a-time, officers from the non-education department are appointed in a flying squad which makes it a challenge for the centre’s director to check their authenticity. Identity cards will solve that problem.”

The HSC examinations will be conducted from February 11 to March 18 and SSC examinations from February 21 to March 17.