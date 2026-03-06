Mumbai, The Maharashtra government will launch a survey of single women to assess their socio-economic conditions and frame a dedicated welfare policy based on the findings, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced while presenting the state Budget for 2026-27 in the assembly on Friday. Maharashtra Budget: Socio-economic survey of single women to be launched to formulate welfare policy

Fadnavis said the survey will be conducted across all districts to gather data on various aspects concerning single women, including their livelihood, social security and access to government schemes.

Based on the analysis of the data collected through the survey, the government will formulate a suitable policy aimed at addressing the specific challenges faced by single women and ensuring their welfare and empowerment, he added.

The move forms part of the government's broader focus on women-centric initiatives and inclusive development in the state, the CM said.

Presenting the Budget, Fadnavis said the government will continue to strengthen schemes supporting women's financial independence, self-employment and social security as part of its inclusive development agenda.

The government has made substantial provision for the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a key scheme aimed at supporting women from economically weaker sections.

"The state is also expanding livelihood opportunities for women through self-help groups under Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission. So far, around 37 lakh women have been covered under Lakhpati Didi Scheme. The government has set a target to create another 25 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in 2026-27 by helping women increase their income through entrepreneurship and livelihood activities," he said.

To support marketing of products made by women's self-help groups, the government has approved setting up "Umed Mall-District Sales Centres" in 13 districts in the first phase.

These centres will provide women entrepreneurs a dedicated platform to sell their products and access wider markets, the CM said.

In addition, special incentives will be provided to women involved in livestock activities such as cattle rearing, poultry farming and goat farming, in line with the United Nations declaring the current year as the 'International Year of Women Farmers'.

"These initiatives are aimed at strengthening women-led development, improving economic participation of women and enhancing their role in the state's growth story," he said.

