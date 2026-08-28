...
...
Next Story

Maharashtra clears 315 crore for shrine projects, Shivsrushti

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved projects worth ₹315 crore for the development of Hindu shrines and the fourth phase of the Shivsrushti historical theme park in Pune, with a major chunk of the funding earmarked for the conservation and expansion of two centuries-old temples

Published on: Aug 28, 2026, 08:13:10 IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved projects worth 315 crore for the development of Hindu shrines and the fourth phase of the Shivsrushti historical theme park in Pune, with a major chunk of the funding earmarked for the conservation and expansion of two centuries-old temples.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The government approved a revised development plan worth 193.55 crore for the 800-year-old Aundha Nagnath Temple in Hingoli district and 72.49 crore for the 240-year-old Kalyaneshwar Temple in Nagpur. Another 50 crore was sanctioned for the fourth phase of Shivsrushti at Ambegaon Budruk in Pune, a historical theme park based on the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

At Aundha Nagnath, dedicated to Lord Shiva, the plan includes conservation and restoration of the Nandi Mandap and the Darshan lane area. The project also provides for external electrification, CCTV cameras, lighting, landscaping and construction of a new Bhakta Niwas.

A waiting hall with a capacity to accommodate 2,500 devotees will be built, along with facilities for devotees waiting in queues. A museum will display old idols found on the temple premises, while an information centre will provide visitors with details about the temple and its heritage.

For the Kalyaneshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, Fadnavis directed officials to increase the parking capacity. He said simple parking should be preferred to mechanical parking, which may not be practical in heritage areas.

The revised Kalyaneshwar plan includes two basement levels, Hemadpanthi-style beautification, a grand assembly hall, multipurpose hall, Mahaprasad facility, Vedshala, Yogshala, toilets and drinking water facilities.

The committee also reviewed the fourth phase of Shivsrushti at Ambegaon Budruk, which uses modern technology to showcase the life, achievements and history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home/Cities/Mumbai News/Maharashtra clears ₹315 crore for shrine projects, Shivsrushti
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe