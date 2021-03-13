Maharashtra CM announces a memorial at August Kranti Maidan
Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray o Friday announced a memorial of Indian freedom struggle at August Kranti Maidan at Gowalia Tank Road in south Mumbai. Besides renovation of the ground, a befitting memorial that will revive glorious memories of freedom struggle will be erected at the ground, the CM said.
Thackeray was speaking at the inauguration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of the freedom), organised to commemorate 75th anniversary of India’s freedom.
He said the maidan was a battleground for Indian freedom in early 1940s and it should have a monument to remind the generations to come about the freedom struggle of yesteryears. He added that keeping the history of alive and handing over legacy to the next generations are the duty of the present generation.
“People participated in the freedom struggle by keeping their caste, creed, religion aside; with only passion for the freedom of the country. Many of them sacrificed their lives for the country. Merely paying them tribute could not be sufficient, but creating an ideal nation they dreamt of should be our aim,” he said.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC0 has chalked out a makeover plan for the historic ground. Thackeray has directed the civic body to add a memorial to it.
Mahatma Gandhi had, on August 9, 1942, gave the call for Quit India movement from the historic ground.
