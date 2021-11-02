Maharashtra CM sets 100% inoculation target for first dose by November 30

Expressing concerns over the dropped pace of vaccination in Maharashtra, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has set the target of completing 100% vaccination for the first dose by November 30. Of the targeted population of 91.44 million, the state has inoculated only 67.52 million or 73.79% till Tuesday. Of these, 31.25 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

While Mumbai, Pune, Bhandara and Sindhudurg lead the vaccination drive with the percentage of first dose inoculation ranging between 89% and 99%, districts such as Nandurbar, Akola, Beed, Buldhana and Amravati way behind, with 51-55% coverage for the first dose.

Thackeray took a review of the vaccination coverage, ahead of his review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He appealed to citizens to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

“Vaccination tends to prevent infection and also blunts the effects of virus. Citizens should take both the doses,” CM said. He asserted that citizens need to adapt to Covid-appropriate behaviour even though the cases may be decreasing. “Even though the cases have been coming down, the threat of Covid-19 still exists and we cannot let our guard down,” said Thackeray.

He added that in the wake of the drop in the cases, people are not coming forward for the vaccination. He has also directed the machinery to take up special drives for the drive.

Meanwhile, with more relaxations in lockdown restrictions, health expert have predicted a surge in Covid-19 cases post Diwali owing to crowding before the festivals in the past few days.

The state government has eased almost all the restrictions imposed during the lockdown, leading to crowding at public places. Experts have warned people against gatherings during the festival.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said though there was no visible surge in cases after Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav, citizens should still adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Mumbai and other cities in MMR have been reporting higher cases as compared to the rural areas.

On Tuesday, MMR recorded 434 (40.25%) of the 1,078 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Dr Om Srivastava, infectious disease expert and member of the Covid-19 task force of Maharashtra, said, “We have seen the numbers climbing gradually after Durga Puja in West Bengal. The same is definitely possible after Diwali too.”

Pre-Diwali shoppers have been thronging major markets, flouting social distancing. Many were seen flouting the mask protocol. In addition, many have also planned gatherings during the festival.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, expressed his shock over the crowding by shoppers for the festival. “Any pandemic will have multiple waves and the same is with Covid-19. It is just that the second wave has been stretched and what we are seeing is the thick-end tail of the second wave. We will be in tough times ahead if we continue to let our guard down and indulge in such misplaced adventurism,” warned Dr Shaikh.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 48 deaths on Tuesday and 1,095 recoveries. The state conducted 91,105 tests on Tuesday.

The total number of cases till date has reached 6,612,965, while the deaths have surged to 140,274. The number of active cases has reached 15,485, with Mumbai leading with 4,250 active cases, followed by Pune (3,204) and Ahmednagar (2,002).

Mumbai recorded 225 new cases and three deaths, with its case tally reaching 16,254. Pune leads the toll with 19,607 deaths, while Thane has clocked 11,468 fatalities.