Over 4,500 cases, 7 related deaths: Maharashtra Covid numbers this week

Maharashtra recorded a steady rise in the daily number of new Covid cases in the week but marginally declined towards the end of the week. On Wednesday (April 26), the state logged most number of cases, 784, while on Monday (April 14) it reported 226 new Covid cases.

Maharashtra Covid cases: he state on Saturday (April 29) reported 489 new Covid cases. (File/ ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Delhi Covid wrap: The national capital recorded over 4,000 new cases this week

The state on Saturday (April 29) reported 489 new Covid cases and one fatality, which took the state's total case tally to 81,65,466 and the death toll to 1,48,514, news agency PTI reported citing the Health department data.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 4,079. The health department did not release the data on Thursday. So far, 8,69,82,528 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 14,564 on Saturday.

Here's a table summarising Maharashtra's Covid data this week:

DAY NEW CASES DEATHS MONDAY 226 0 TUESDAY 722 3 WEDNESDAY 784 1 THURSDAY - - FRIDAY 597 2 SATURDAY 489 1

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of deaths remained nominal throughout the week. At present, the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. As of Saturday, a total of 1,112 cases were found to be infected with this variant in the state so far. There were 10 deaths reported among the cases of this variant till now.

Read here: Weekly Covid wrap: India's cases seesaw while positivity rate remains below 5%

In the midst of an increase in Covid-19 infections recorded in Maharashtra, experts on the newly formed state Covid-19 Task Group have advised that patients with Covid-19 be treated in hospitals using tablets Metformin and Paxlovid.