Maharashtra: ED notice to CM Uddhav Thackeray’s aide; Shiv Sena unperturbed

After a brief lull, the tussle between former allies Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has re-commenced, with the central agencies “targeting” a minister of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government. This time, the situation is trickier as the minister in question is Anil Parab, who is in Thackeray’s inner circle and among his few close confidants within the Sena. However, Sena leadership is unperturbed by the development, party insiders claimed.

Since last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent notices to Sena leaders, including legislator Pratap Sarnaik, MP Sanjay Raut’s wife and MP Bhawana Gawali. Also, the BJP leaders have been targeting people close to Thackeray, including Milind Narvekar.

Parab, who was served a notice by the ED on Sunday, did not appear before the officials on Tuesday citing prior engagements. Party insiders said the minister has responded to the ED notice through his lawyers and sought more time as the notice was served less than 48 hours before the time he was asked to remain present.

A Sena leader said the action against him was expected after the Maharashtra government took action against union minister Narayan Rane last week. He said the new session of ED notices started after Rane’s arrest. When asked if Sena leaders are on the radar of investigation agencies, Raut said, “Let it be so. We know that defence ministry has radars to spot enemies. If the ED or BJP think that we are enemies of this country, they can continue to keep us as targets.”

Parab is privy to financial and legal issues of the party and so has been targeted to get to Thackeray, Sena insiders said. Before the ED notice, Parab faced allegations from dismissed police inspector Sachin Vaze, who alleged the minister had instructed him to collect ₹50 crore from a trust facing an inquiry to close the probe. Allegations were also levelled against the transport minister by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over a land deal for a resort in Ratnagiri district. Parab has already refuted the allegations.

“Over the years, Parab has become one of the key persons in the party whom Uddhav ji has entrusted him with many responsibilities, including the by-poll where Sena candidate trounced Narayan Rane and 2017 BMC elections. Being a lawyer, he also looks at the key legal issues for the party and was also involved in the election affidavits for Aaditya and Uddhav ji,” a senior Sena leader said requesting anonymity.

Narvekar also faced allegations of environmental violations to construct a sea-side bungalow in Ratnagiri’s Murud area. He demolished the sea-side bungalow on August 22. The charge against Narvekar was levelled by BJP’s Kirit Somaiya, who filed RTI queries related to it.

Raut on Tuesday said, “This has a political colour and there is political pressure [behind such actions]. BJP leaders have put out a list of 10 leaders from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress who will be summoned by the ED next. So, it this summons from BJP or ED?”

He was referring to Somaiya’s tweet on August 30, where he listed the “Great 11 of Thackeray government”, including Sarnaik, Narvekar, Parab, Gawali, Kishori Pednekar, Ravindra Waikar, Yashwant Jadhav, Yamini Jadhav. Somaiya has also listed Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal and Jitendra Awhad on his tweet.

With around five months to go for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Sena is expecting such moves by the Centre. “Over the last year, there is a definite pattern to defame Shiv Sena and its leaders,” the Sena functionary added.

Political analyst Surendra Jondhale said, “The BJP wants to break Thackeray’s strength. It is a harsh reality that BJP grew because of Sena and with these three parties together, power could remain elusive for BJP.”

Raut added that allegations by BJP or notices by central agencies will not have any adverse impact on the party’s chance in the local body polls. Though the Sena leadership is unperturbed by the recent action by the Central agency, it does not have a definite plan to counter the BJP. In the past, Sena has handled the Antilia-Sachin Vaze issue and allegations against former minister Sanjay Rathod poorly. Another party functionary said, “At times, the wait-and-watch approach does not always help in the day and age of social media.”

Raut has reiterated that they too have list of BJP leaders involved in alleged wrongdoings, but have not acted or put out any documents in the public domain so far.

State BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, “The BJP has been taking up issues that directly affect people. We are not interested in targeting political leaders personally. Besides, the central agencies function independently. If they are not involved in any wrongdoings, then they should not be afraid.”