Maharashtra government orders probe into Serum Institute fire; clarifies Covid-19 vaccine plant is safe
The Maharashtra government has ordered a detailed investigation into the fire incident which occurred at Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune on Thursday afternoon.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said directives have been issued for a detailed probe into the incident. He also clarified that the plant where the Covid-19 vaccination is being manufactured is safe.
“Efforts to douse the fire at Serum Institute of India are going on war footing. The city and district administrations have been activated to help with the operation. Directives have been issued to the Pune Police commissioner (Amitabh Gupta) for a detailed investigation into the incident,” Pawar said in a statement.
“People in the country and abroad have expressed concerns over the incident. I would like to clarify that I have been informed that the plant where the Covid-19 vaccination is being manufactured is safe. At present, our focus is to douse the fire and minimise the damage caused,” he said.
Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray also took stock of the situation and directed authorities to control the situation.
“CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is in touch with the Pune municipal commissioner and is taking complete on-ground updates. He has directed the state machinery to coordinate and ensure that the situation is under control,” tweeted the CM’s office.
