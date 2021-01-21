Maharashtra government upset with MPSC chief Satish Gavai in Maratha reservation case, CM Uddhav Thackeray seeks explanation

The Maharashtra government is upset with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Satish Gavai over an interlocutory application filed in the Supreme Court (SC) in the Maratha reservation case. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is likely to seek an explanation from the MPSC chief and will then take action.

It was decided in the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, where most of the ministers sought action against Gavai. CM Thackeray too was upset with the MPSC’s decision.

In its interlocutory application filed on December 9, 2020, MPSC had sought permission from the Apex court to restart the recruitment process in the state by setting aside the applications received under the provisions of the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act (SEBC), more commonly known as the Maratha quota. It stated that MPSC had received thousands of applications for the recruitment process started last year, but could not pursue them following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The SEBC Act was stayed by a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in September last year.

Now, MPSC wants to restart the recruitment process which cannot be re-advertised without deleting the reservation and relaxations given under the Act, following the stay order. It has also sought a go-ahead from the SC.

The application moved by MPSC has upset ministers who expressed their annoyance during the cabinet meeting. Most of the ministers demanded action against the MPSC chairman as the government was not informed of any such move, said a senior minister, requesting anonymity.

“The community will see it as a double face of the MVA government. They will think that on one hand, we are pretending to save Maratha reservation in the Apex court, and on the other hand, we want to revise the recruitment process by setting aside the applications called under the SEBC Act. CM Thackeray too was very unhappy with the development and has assured us to call for an explanation from the MPSC chief,” the minister said.

MPSC officials said that another application was also filed on January 15, saying that they don’t want to pursue the interlocutory application. “We have moved the fresh application after the state government decided to give two options to the applicants from the Maratha community by issuing an order on December 23. The government has allowed us to ask the applicants to choose either the general category or economically weaker section (EWS) to continue in the recruitment process,” said an official, wishing not to be named.