mumbai news

Maharashtra govt calls for bandh today over UP violence

On October 3, eight people, including four farmers, died after a vehicle, reportedly owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, mowed down agitating farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Farmers allege that minister’s Ashish Mishra was in the car that ran over people.(ANI file photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 03:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The statewide bandh will commence from 12 midnight,” NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik.

“The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators.”

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts from across the state will ensure that the bandh gets good response.

