Maharashtra govt calls for bandh today over UP violence

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The statewide bandh will commence from 12 midnight,” NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik.

“The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators.”

On October 3, eight people, including four farmers, died after a vehicle, reportedly owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, mowed down agitating farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers allege that minister’s Ashish Mishra was in the car that ran over people. The junior home minister and his son deny the allegation.

The Kisan Sabha has extended support to the bandh and said its workers in 21 districts from across the state will ensure that the bandh gets good response.