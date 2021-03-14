Maharashtra govt devolves powers for road upgradation in forest areas to field officers

Divisional officers in the forest department can now sanction repair and maintenance works of roads constructed in forest lands, prior to the commencement of the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, instead of the state government. Officials said this move, which was formalised via a forest department circular dated March 9, will allow such projects to be cleared and implemented at a faster pace than before; thus preventing inconveniences to motorists as well as department staffers executing their duties in the field.

This development, as per the forest department circular (a copy of which is with Hindustan Times), applies to only those roads “constructed in forest areas prior to October 25, 1980,” and to roads “which have been brought under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY)”. A key outcome of this decision is that such roads in forest areas can be converted from ‘kacha’ to ‘pakka’ roads without the sanction of the state government, as was the case earlier.

Sanjay Gaur, additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) (protection), said, “A lot of roads in forest areas were constructed prior to 1980, and these require regular upkeep and maintenance. Sanctioning these projects until now was the responsibility of the state forest department, but we have clarified the matter with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the devolution of powers to divisional officers is permissible. This will save senior officials time from presiding over routine matters. Moreover, a lot of the roads passing through forest areas need urgent upkeep, and we can process it faster now at a decentralised level.”

As such, the power to sanction upgradation and maintenance of road projects in forest areas has been devolved to the additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) (wildlife-East), additional PCCF (wildlife-West), additional PCCF and chief conservator of forests (CCF) (mangrove cell), CCF, CCFs (Territorial), and field directors of tiger reserves in Maharashtra.

The move, however, does not allow for project proponents — such as public works departments and the National Highways Authority of India — to increase the width of these roads or fell any trees as part of the upgradation work. “If that is the case, then state approval will still be required. The purpose of this notification is merely to save time of senior officials, who are supposed to deal with larger policy issues. Such routine clearances can be done at the district or divisional level at the discretion of appropriate field officers,” said Gaur.