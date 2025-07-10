Maharashtra govt puts Urdu Sahitya Academy relocation on hold

MUMBAI: In a significant development, the Maharashtra government has put the proposed relocation of the Urdu Sahitya Academy on hold. The decision was announced after a high-level meeting chaired by minority affairs minister Dattatray Bharne on July 8, following a calling attention motion raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh in the state assembly. HT had reported on Sunday about Shaikh’s opposition to the relocation. Old Custom House at Fort, in Mumbai (HT Archives) (Hindustan Times)

The move to hold the relocation is seen as a direct result of persistent efforts by Shaikh, who actively pursued the matter through formal correspondence and legislative channels. Speaking on the outcome, he said, “This is a victory for the just demands of the Urdu-speaking community. The government has assured us that there will be no relocation unless a government-owned, fully furnished space of 2,000 sq ft is made available.”

During the meeting, a range of issues affecting minority communities was discussed, including the Academy’s relocation, staffing shortages at the Minority Research and Training Institute and unfilled posts within the Minority Commissionerate.

Shaikh said that Bharne had informed him that if a suitable government-owned premise was not located within two months, the current Urdu Sahitya Academy facility would be renovated. The minister also directed that the seven vacant staff positions in the Academy be filled without delay, and contractual staff to be hired to ensure uninterrupted operations . in the event of permanent appointments taking time. The government has also pledged to expedite hiring for vacant roles at both the Minority Research and Training Institute and the Minority Commissionerate.

Speaking of the Waqf Board, Bharne directed that “modern technology” be used to make its functioning more efficient. “The ongoing hearings under the Waqf Board and their outcomes should be made available to the public on the portal,” he said in a social media post. The minister also called for more translations of literature to be carried out through the academy “to highlight the beauty and commonalities of Urdu and Marathi literature”.

In a major financial boost to the Urdu Sahitya Academy, the state government has committed to establishing a permanent corpus fund of ₹10 crore, with a tenure of 50 years. It is also actively considering a separate annual budgetary provision of ₹5 crore to support the institution’s ongoing activities.

The decision to halt the relocation and invest in the Academy’s future has been widely welcomed by stakeholders and is seen as a strong gesture of support for the preservation and promotion of Urdu literature and culture in Maharashtra.