Maharashtra govt reduces state board syllabus for Class 1-12 by 25%

For the second consecutive year, Maharashtra state board syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25%, state minister for school education Varsha Gaikwad announced on Friday and a government resolution (GR) to the effect was released by evening.

“Covid-19 has forced school education to the online platform since 2020. With the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic affecting several parts of the country, the current 2021-22 academic year too has been pushed online. Based on the requests made by teachers as well as parent groups, we have decided to reduce the portion by 25% again this year for the benefit of students,” Gaikwad said in a statement shared with media.

A similar decision was taken by the school education minister last year as well, inviting mixed reactions. While parents and students rejoiced with the decision, schools and experts in the field of education had their doubts about reducing syllabus, especially for Class 10 and 12 students.

However, many teachers also approved the decision. “Last year itself, the Central government had announced a stipulated time limit for online classes which cannot exceed 3.5 hours including a break in between. With such limited time, it makes sense to reduce the syllabus and stick to only what is required to be taught to better prepare students for the next academic year,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

The omitted syllabus remains similar to the last academic year to maintain consistency, said officials from the education department.

