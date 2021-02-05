IND USA
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt replaces Jalyukt Shivar with 3-year water conservation scheme

The three-year programme will be implemented at an expenditure of 1,340 crore and has been named Chief Minister Water Conservation Programme (CMWCP).
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST

After scrapping Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan — a flagship scheme of the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government for water conservation, the Maharashtra government on Thursday cleared a new water conservation programme for restoration of irrigation sources having a capacity of up to 600 hectare (ha) in the state. The three-year programme will be implemented at an expenditure of 1,340 crore and has been named Chief Minister Water Conservation Programme (CMWCP). The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Under the scheme, the state soil and water conservation department would complete repair and restoration of 7,916 structures in the next three years till March 2023. The work includes repairing small irrigation ponds, storage ponds, old malgujari ponds, village pond, percolation tanks, earthen nala bund, cement nala bund, storage bunds, setting up a pipe distribution system on non-repaired canals etc., said a senior official from the state soil and water conservation department.

“The state government is expected to restore 806,985 TCM (thousand cubic metre) water storage and irrigate 166,184 ha land with the help of the new programme,” he added.

Another official, requesting anonymity, said, “It is quite different from Jalyukt Shivar due to limited scope of work. No new irrigation work would be undertaken under the programme except those related to repair of existing structures. We would be repairing all the old and damaged irrigation sources in the next few years.”

As of now, the duration of the programme is being determined only for three years. The state government will review the progress and decide whether they would like to extend it or not, he added.

Launched in 2014, Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan was expected to help improve groundwater table and make villages water sufficient in five years. Fadnavis had also announced that Maharashtra would be made drought-free by 2019. It was a convergence of several water conservation schemes run by the state government.

Last year, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government decided to discontinue the scheme over “irregularities”. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), in its report tabled in the state legislature last year, pointed out deficiencies in planning and lack of provision of adequate funds for maintenance of the works, failure to achieve water neutrality in drought-prone villages and increase in ground water level as intended. After this, the state government announced a probe into the alleged irregularities in the scheme and formed a special investigation team for the same.

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Nirav Modi’s sister, brother-in-law move court to dismiss NBWs

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s sister and a Belgian national Purvi Mehta and her husband Maiank Mehta, a British national, approached the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court for cancellation of non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued for their arrest.
Representational picture (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Delay in first-year law admissions after errors in seat allotment list

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The state common entrance test (CET) cell on Thursday postponed the announcement of first seat allotment list for five-year Bachelor of Law (LLB) aspirants by a day after it received complaints of errors in students information
The system will be installed in the cabins of motorman and guards with one camera installed inside cabins and one outside. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: WR to install recording system to monitor local train crew

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The 2.8-crore project has been approved by the railway ministry and has also been included in the Union budget 2021-2022. The Union budget has included installation and commissioning of video and crew voice recording system in driving cabs of electrical multiple unit (EMU) local trains.
Over 20,000-odd students, despite having smartphones, are unable to join online classes as they cannot afford internet.
mumbai news

60,000 kids in Mumbai still don’t have access to online learning: Data

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:30 AM IST
After 10 months since schools in the city closed, over 60,000 students across the city still do not have access to online education, data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) education department has revealed
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra governor takes jibe at MVA govt over job to Kavita Raut

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Governor BS Koshyari slams government for not giving Raut a job; state sports minister Sunil Kedar says they had offered a job but she wanter a different one based on her qualifications.
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Fuel prices rise again in Mumbai: Petrol costs 93.20 per litre, diesel 83.67

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The surge in fuel prices irked both transporters and citizens who demanded that the state look into the matter immediately and take measures to control the surge in prices.
On Wednesday, Vanashakti, a non-government organisation (NGO), wrote to the state government and the mangroves cell, highlighting ‘extensive destruction of mangroves, wetlands and buffer zones in Mahul’. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Mangrove cell to act against debris dumping in Mahul following complaints

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The state mangrove cell on Thursday visited Mahul in Chembur and found evidence of destruction of mangroves on government land
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt replaces Jalyukt Shivar with 3-year water conservation scheme

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The three-year programme will be implemented at an expenditure of 1,340 crore and has been named Chief Minister Water Conservation Programme (CMWCP).
Covid-19 vaccine shots being administered to people at Nair Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Not six but 78 doctors lost their lives to Covid-19 in Maharashtra, IMA tells Centre

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
The Indian Medical Association (IMA), a national voluntary organisation of doctors, has said the Centre is underreporting the number of doctors who have succumbed to Covid-19
In the second phase, Asha workers were vaccinated at Thane Civil Hospital on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

Phase 2: 58 frontline workers vaccinated in Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 12:21 AM IST
On Thursday, around 58 frontline workers were vaccinated as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) started the second phase of the vaccination drive in which policemen, firemen and civic officials will be vaccinated
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Board is also offering attractive packages to those visiting the picturesque town during the monsoon.(HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra state tourism dept to organise 20 mini festivals in Feb-Mar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Some of the landmark festivals to be held in Nashik include Grape Harvesting, Nandur Madhyameshwar, Bhandardara in Ahmednagar and Laling Fort Festival in Dhule.
Nana Patole. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Speaker Nana Patole to resign, to head Congress in state

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Congress leaders in Delhi spoke with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and conveyed the decision, said people aware of the matter
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Food trucks get a push in BMC budget, 65 locations designated across Mumbai

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:56 PM IST
This plan is an extension of BMC’s plan to station food trucks across the city, for which it had prepared a draft policy last year. The idea of food trucks has also been given a push by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray
The seaplane, under the government’s Udey Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) project is operated by Spice Shuttle, a fully-owned subsidiary of SpiceJet. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

India: Seaplane flown back to Maldives for 2nd time in 3 months for maintenance

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 AM IST
For the second time in three months, the country’s sole seaplane has been flown back to the Maldives for “scheduled maintenance”, following which seaplane operations were suspended from Wednesday
Patients like Aachal Gowde (carried by her father Ravindra Kumar) were unable to get proper transport to and from Tata Memorial Hospital during the Covid-19 lockdown. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

World Cancer Day: ‘Delay in diagnosis during lockdown led to late-stage cancer’

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic in March last year left hundreds of cancer patients – both within and those coming from outside the city – without early intervention and timely treatment
