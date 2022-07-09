Maharashtra: Heavy rain lashes 3 districts; communication lost with 128 villages
At least 130 villages in three districts of Maharashtra, all in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, were affected by heavy rain which caused floods in parts of these districts and at least 200 people were evacuated, but fortunately, no casualties are reported, officials said on Saturday.
In the Gadchiroli district in east Maharashtra, communication with 128 villages is lost due to heavy rain. Apart from Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Nanded districts in the Marathwada region also received heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, the state relief and rehabilitation department said in a bulletin on Saturday.
Vasmat taluka in the Hingoli district recorded 150 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM on Saturday. Some residents of two villages in the Hingoli district and of Hadgaon village located downstream of the Asana river in the neighbouring Nanded district were also evacuated, officials had said earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde phoned the district collector of Hingoli, which received heavy rain in the last 48 hours, and issued instructions regarding evacuating people and providing other forms of relief. "You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them," Shinde, who is currently in Delhi to meet BJP leaders, told the collector, on Saturday.
Gadchiroli, Hingoli and Nanded districts have been affected due to heavy rain in the last 24 hours (ending Saturday morning). Rescue teams evacuated 120 people during this period as a precautionary measure, the department said.
A Hingoli district official told PTI that a heavy downpour led to the rise in the water level of the Asana river on Friday night. "The low-lying areas in Kurunda and Kinhola villages in Vasmat tehsil were badly affected," he said, adding that at least 200 people have been moved to safety so far but some of them went back to their houses after the river water receded.
In the 24 hours ending 8 AM on Friday, the Hingoli district had recorded 230.70 mm rainfall, which is 26.84 per cent of its annual average rainfall, the district authorities said in a statement. In the Konkan region, Parshuram ghat near Chiplun city on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is shut for traffic fearing landslides, the department said. In the coastal Ratnagiri district, Jagbudi and Kodwali rivers are flowing above the warning level and district authorities have appealed to people to take necessary precautions.
Etapalli to Bhamaragad state highway in the Gachiroli district was also shut for traffic due to floods, the bulletin said. "At least 120 people have been shifted to safer places in the Gadchiroli district," it said. Two people have been stuck in a flooded farm in Vasmat tehsil in the Hingoli district.
Authorities have deployed a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team for their rescue, the bulletin said. "We have made all the necessary arrangements (for accommodating people) in the Zilla Parishad school. Tankers of clean drinking water are being made available from Vasmat. Food is also prepared for the flood-affected people," said Hingoli district collector Jitendra Papalkar. Mumbai received light rain since Saturday morning while Pune received widespread rain, an IMD official said.
"2.30pm,9 Jul, Pune in past 3hrs recvd v good wide spread rain,with some intense spells on city as well as Ghat areas. Rainfall very likely to cont during day, as we see dense clouds over ghat areas & around. Mumbai since morning light rain. Thane recd mod rains; will increase," he tweeted.
