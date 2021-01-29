Maharashtra home minister warns of action over post against BJP MP Raksha Khadse

Taking note of a screenshot of derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament (MP) Raksha Khadse which was shared online, state home minister Anil Deshmukh has warned of stern action by the cyber cell. Khadse, a BJP MP from Raver in Jalgaon district, has lodged a complaint with the police.

Late on Wednesday, Deshmukh posted a tweet: “Shocking to see such a derogatory description of Raksha Khadse, BJP MP from Maharashtra on the official site of the BJP. Maha Govt. will not tolerate this disrespectful behaviour towards women. @BJP4India must take action against those responsible or @MahaCyber1will step in.”

The home minister retweeted a post by journalist Swati Chaturvedi along with his warning. The screenshot shared with the tweet had objectionable words next to the MP’s name in place of her constituency.

While the screenshot indicated that the derogatory comment was made on the party’s website, no such remark was found on BJP.org. Khadse said that it might be the handiwork of some mischievous elements and the viral image seemed like it was doctored. “The screenshots are being made viral from Save Maharashtra From BJP. Somebody is playing mischief to defame me using the Photoshopped image. When I checked the party’s official website there was no such reference found. I have informed party bosses about it and lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police,” Khadse told Marathi news channels.

Maharashtra BJP’s media head Vishwas Pathak said, “It is either mischief played by some miscreant or an incorrect Marathi translation of her constituency Raver, mentioned next to her name. It should be thoroughly investigated. Demeaning reference of any woman is not acceptable at any cost. At the same time, by retweeting it, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has shown insensitivity and apathy towards women.”

“After I spoke to the superintendent of police, the post was removed from Save Maharashtra From BJP, website, which is against our party. The Marathi translation of the constituency’s name was misused by the group. I have spoken to party leaders who have discussed strict action and investigation into the entire episode,” said Khadse.

The MP said that she was surprised to see that the Maharashtra home minister used the incidence for politics. “The minister should not have retweeted the word which is derogatory and maligning the dignity of any woman. It is sad that he used the post for political gain,” she said.

Khadse is the daughter-in-law of former state minister Eknath Khadse who recently defected to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after accusing state BJP leaders of ill-treating him.