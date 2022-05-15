Maharashtra logs 255 Covid-19 cases, one death; Mumbai reports 151 infections

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 255 fresh Covid-19 cases and one fatality, taking the tally to 78,80,840 and the toll to 1,47,855, the state health department said.

A total of 175 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recoveries in the state to 77,31,467 so far, the department said in a statement, adding that Maharashtra is now left with 1,518 active cases. With 22,469 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra went up to 8,05,59,971.

The state recovery rate is 98.10 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent. The single Covid-19 fatality was reported from Mumbai, which logged 151 new cases. Mumbai's tally of infections now stands at 10,60,692 and the death toll at 19,566.

Mumbai division reported 191 cases, taking the total number of cases in the region to 22,36, 066, while the overall Covid-19 death toll is 39,836. Nashik division reported seven cases, Pune division 43, Kolhapur division four, Latur division and Akola division 2 cases.

Nagpur division logged six cases. Aurangabad division did not report any fresh case. The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra as follows: Covid-19 tally: 78,80,840, death toll 1,47,855, recoveries 77,31,467, active cases 1,518, total tests 8,05,59,971, tests today 22,469.

