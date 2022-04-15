Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections

This is for the first time after three days that the state saw less than 100 new cases in a single day; there were 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
Maharashtra has reported less than 100 new Covid-19 cases after 3 days. (HVijay Bate/HT Photo)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, the state's cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also added a single fatality to its overall toll, pushing the total related deaths to 147,827. The daily toll for April 12 and 13 stood at 4 and 1 respectively, while on Thursday, 5 people succumbed due to this viral disease.

Of the new cases, Mumbai, the state capital, accounted for 44, while the lone death, too, was from the metropolis. A day ago, 56 residents of the city tested positive, while the corresponding tally on April 12 was 52 and 73 on April 13. There was a single death on Thursday as well, while on each of the two prior days, there was no fatality.

Friday's numbers come at a time when there has been a slight uptick in new infections in some parts of the country, including Delhi. The Maharashtra government, from April 1, made wearing mask optional, though strongly recommended , as it lifted the last remaining curbs in the western state.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 949 people across the country were found positive for Covid-19, while the virus also claimed six lives. The overall national caseload is at 43,039,972. This includes 42,507,038 recoveries, 521,743 deaths and 11,191 active cases.

 

 

Topics
maharashtra mumbai covid-19
