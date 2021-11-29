Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik gets bail in defamation case

A local court on Monday granted bail to Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in connection with a defamation complaint filed against him by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Mohit Bharatiya.

Malik appeared before the -court after summons were issued to him. He told the court he has not defamed anybody. “I have evidence and will produce the same before the court.”

Bharatiya filed the case after Malik told a TV channel that the former’s brother-in-law was also onboard a cruise ship from which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) allegedly recovered drugs last month.

Malik claimed due to Bhartiya’s influence the latter’s brother-in-law was let off. Bharatiya, in his complainant, rubbished Malik’s allegation that he met NCB officer Sameer Wankhede on October 7, at some undisclosed location. Malik has said he has a video clip of the meeting.

Bharatiya said Malik misused his position as a minister to target the NCB as the agency arrested his son-in-law in a separate case.

Faiz R Merchant, who appeared for Bhartiya, submitted Malik maligned his client’s image and defamed him. He said there is not even an iota of truth in Malik’s allegations.

Malik’s counsel, Ramesh Dube Patil, argued several complaints have been filed against Bharatiya and he was a fraudster. He added the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation have registered cases against Bharatiya.