Maharashtra: One killed after container overturns, catches fire in Thane

One person was killed after a container overturned and caught fire on Ghodbunder road early on Friday. A heavy container overturned on the road from Thane to Ghodbunder and caught fire. (Representative file image)

The fire and disaster management team doused the fire and cleared the traffic, but the injured man could not be saved.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Force, the team received a call around 2:35am that on Hiranandani Park, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, a heavy container overturned on the road from Thane to Ghodbunder and caught fire.

“The fire that broke out at the incident site was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel and the disaster management room staff around 3:30am and the situation is under control. One person died due to burns in the said accident and his body has been sent to Civil Hospital for further proceedings through postmortem”, a police official said.

“Also, the accident container was removed by the traffic police with the help of 2-Hydra and after 3 hours of efforts, the said road was cleared for traffic”, he added.