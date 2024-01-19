close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: One killed after container overturns, catches fire in Thane

Maharashtra: One killed after container overturns, catches fire in Thane

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 19, 2024 09:39 AM IST

The fire and disaster management team doused the fire and cleared the traffic, but the injured man could not be saved

One person was killed after a container overturned and caught fire on Ghodbunder road early on Friday.

A heavy container overturned on the road from Thane to Ghodbunder and caught fire. (Representative file image)
A heavy container overturned on the road from Thane to Ghodbunder and caught fire. (Representative file image)

The fire and disaster management team doused the fire and cleared the traffic, but the injured man could not be saved.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to the Regional Disaster Management Force, the team received a call around 2:35am that on Hiranandani Park, Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, Thane, a heavy container overturned on the road from Thane to Ghodbunder and caught fire.

Also Read: Five locals killed in Kinnaur road mishap

“The fire that broke out at the incident site was extinguished by the fire brigade personnel and the disaster management room staff around 3:30am and the situation is under control. One person died due to burns in the said accident and his body has been sent to Civil Hospital for further proceedings through postmortem”, a police official said.

“Also, the accident container was removed by the traffic police with the help of 2-Hydra and after 3 hours of efforts, the said road was cleared for traffic”, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out