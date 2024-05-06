Maharashtra Phase 3 Lok Sabha Elections: Key seats, vote timings for May 7 polls

Polling for 11 of Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will take place on Tuesday, with all eyes on the high-stakes showdown in Baramati. Here, Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, faces off against Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Pawar's estranged nephew and Maharashtra's deputy CM, Ajit Pawar. Sunetra Pawar (right) with Supriya Sule. (HT FILE)

Polling times for Maharashtra's third phase voting

Voting will kick off at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm across 23,036 polling centres designated for the third phase of the general elections. Around 2.09 crore eligible voters will cast their ballots to choose from 258 candidates vying for victory.

Third phase elections in Maharashtra: Key candidates

Baramati: NCP vs NCP (SP)

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is a battleground not only for political prestige but also for the Pawar family legacy.

In this constituency, Supriya Sule, representing the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), faces off against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar.

Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg: BJP vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

Union minister Narayan Rane, contesting on a BJP ticket, is up against Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Vinayak Raut in Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri.

Sangli: BJP vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

The Sangli seat sees a three-way battle among sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil, and independent Vishal Patil.

Madha: NCP (SP) vs BJP

Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil, formerly of BJP and now with NCP (SP), challenges BJP's Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar in Madha.

Satara: BJP vs NCP (SP)

Descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and BJP Rajya Sabha member Udayanraje Bhosale contests against NCP's (Sharad Pawar) candidate Shashikant Shinde in Satara.

Hatkanangle: Sena Vs Sena (UBT)

Shiv Sena's Dairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Satyajeet Patil, and independent Raju Shetti contest from Hatkanangle.

Solapur: BJP vs Congress

BJP MLA Ram Satpute faces Congress's Praniti Shinde in Solapur.

Osmanabad: NCP (AP) vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

Archana Patil of NCP (Ajit Pawar) battles Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Omprakash Rajenimbalkar in Osmanabad.

Latur: BJP vs Congress

BJP renominates sitting MP Sudhakar Shrangare against Congress candidate Shivaji Kalge in Latur.

Kolhapur: Congress vs Shiv Sena

Congress candidate Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj takes on incumbent MP Sanjay Mandlik from Shiv Sena in Kolhapur.

Raigad: NCP vs Shiv Sena (UBT)

Raigad witnesses a contest between Sunil Tatkare of NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Anant Geete of Shiv Sena (UBT).