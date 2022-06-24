Maharashtra politics: CPI(M) accuses BJP of orchestrating Shiv Sena rebellion
Wading into the ensuing political crisis unfolding in Maharashtra, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the “spiriting away” of Shiv Sena MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and urged for protest against the misuse of state power.
“The polit bureau of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the manner in which MLAs belonging to the Shiv Sena have been spirited away to Surat and then to Guwahati, both BJP-ruled states,” the Left party said in a statement.
The Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena faction now have the required 37 legislators needed to split the Hindutva party without being disqualified under the anti-defection law.
The CPI(M) alleged that BJP has been targeting Maha Vikas Aghadi legislators and ministers using central agencies to destabilise the Maharashtra government – a coalition between Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.
“The central agencies have also been utilised to target ministers and legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the aim of destabilising the government. This shameless use of state power is in line with earlier efforts to target opposition-ruled state governments with a view to topple them,” the statement said.
The Left further urged “all democratic sections to protest against this misuse of state power to undermine democracy”.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar yesterday commented on the looming threat to the MVA coalition, and stressed that the situation will change once the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai.
“The Maharashtra government is in minority or not has to be established in the Vidhan Sabha. When procedures will be followed then it will be proved that this government is in the majority,” Pawar said.
