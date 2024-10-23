Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar's NCP announces 38 candidates; party chief picks Baramati

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, announced its first list of 38 candidates on Wednesday. Pawar, who serves as both party president and deputy chief minister, will contest from the Baramati assembly constituency, marking his eighth term from the seat. The announcement was made by NCP's Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare. Ajit Pawar with NCP leaders.

The initial list largely comprises sitting MLAs who shifted their allegiance to Pawar during the NCP split in June 2023. All nine ministers currently serving in the Mahayuti government have been included: Chhagan Bhujbal from Yeola constituency, Dilip Walse Patil from Ambegaon, Dhananjay Munde from Parli, Hasan Mushrif from Kagal, Dharmrao Atram from Aheri, Aditi Tatkare from Shrivardhan, Anil Patil from Amalner, and Sanjay Bansode from Udgir.

Two former Congress MLAs who recently joined the NCP—Hiraman Khoskar from Igatpuri and Sulbha Khodke from Amravati—have secured candidature. The list also includes BJP leader and former minister Rajkumar Badole, who will contest from the Arjuni-Morgaon assembly constituency in Gondia district.

Notably absent from the first list are candidates for any of Mumbai's 36 seats. Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is considering running from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, and his daughter Sana Malik, a potential candidate for the Anushakti Nagar seat, were not included in this initial announcement.