Maharashtra polls: Hours before code of conduct kicks in, 7 MLCs to be sworn in

Mumbai: In a last-minute move before the expected announcement of Maharashtra Assembly elections, seven nominees from the ruling Mahayuti alliance are set to be sworn in as members of the legislative council from the Governor's quota on Tuesday. Seven nominees from the ruling Mahayuti alliance are set to be sworn in as members of the legislative council from the Governor's quota. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)(HT_PRINT)

The group includes three representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two each from the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar. The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for noon at Vidhan Bhavan, mere hours before the Election Commission of India's anticipated announcement at 3.30 pm.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan swiftly approved the proposal submitted by the Mahayuti government late on Monday. The nomination process has been mired in controversy, with the previous Governor, Koshyari, having cleared names recommended by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Upon assuming power, the Shinde government requested the governor to cancel that list.

Among those to be sworn in are Chitra Wagh, the BJP's women's wing chief; Vikrant Patil, the party's general secretary; and Dharmaguru Babusing Maharaj Rathod, a priest from the Banjara community. The Shinde-led Sena's representatives include former MLC Manisha Kayande and former MP Hemant Patil. The NCP faction will be represented by Pankaj Bhujbal, son of state minister Chhagan Bhujbal, and Idris Naikwadi, former Mayor of Sangli. Neelam Gorhe, the legislative council's deputy chairperson, will administer the oath.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office forwarded the list of seven nominations to the governor following Monday's state cabinet meeting. While the upper house has a quota of 12 seats to be filled from the Governor's quota, reported infighting among the ruling allies led to fewer names being proposed.

The Governor's quota seats have remained vacant since June 2020, as former Governor BS Koshyari refused to clear the names proposed by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government. The matter reached the High Court, which expressed displeasure over the delay.

Traditionally, nominations to the council from the Governor's quota are expected to include individuals from diverse backgrounds such as literature, art, and social fields. However, ruling parties often nominate their own members.

With Assembly polls potentially heralding a change in government, these nominations were made just hours before the code of conduct is set to take effect on Tuesday.

In a related development, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has challenged the nominations in the Bombay High Court, alleging that the government has not followed due process.

The nominated members are set to receive an annual salary of ₹2.3 lakh, along with various allowances and perks, including official residences in Mumbai.