Maharashtra polls: PM Modi challenges Congress over caste politics at Dhule rally

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his Maharashtra assembly election campaign from Dhule on Friday, accusing Congress of orchestrating divisions between castes and tribes, claiming the party resents the progress of scheduled castes, tribal and other backward communities. "Dividing castes and tribes is the biggest conspiracy against India. Ek hain to safe hain (If united then safe)," he declared. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Dhule district of Maharashtra. (PTI)(PTI)

Modi warned that the Congress-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would terminate the Ladki Bahin scheme if voted into power. He further accused Congress and its allies of plotting to undermine the constitution authored by B.R. Ambedkar by seeking to reinstate Article 370.

"Congress should not try to implement Pakistan's agenda in Kashmir. I am committed to implementing the constitution in Kashmir. No one could reinstate Article 370 in Kashmir," Modi asserted.

Speaking at his campaign launch in North Maharashtra's Dhule and Nashik regions, Modi reminded voters how Dhule had supported his appeal for a BJP government in 2014, seeking renewed backing for the Mahayuti government.

"Prime Minister Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi implemented anti-reservation policies. Rajiv Gandhi opposed OBC reservation. Now they are dividing the castes in OBC and various tribes in tribal communities. This is the biggest conspiracy against India," Modi stated.

He claimed the Congress-led MVA was conspiring to abolish the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides ₹1,500 monthly support. "BJP and Mahayuti government are committed to women's empowerment. But Congress-led MVA will cancel the Ladki Bahin scheme if they come to power. Women need to be alert about MVA, who doesn't support women's empowerment," Modi cautioned.

Highlighting his government's focus on women's empowerment over the past decade, Modi noted that whilst Congress initially mocked such initiatives, they now emulate them. He announced the Mahayuti Government's plan to recruit 25,000 women into the police force, aimed at enhancing women's security and employment opportunities.

"MVA has intention to loot Maharashtra. Now they are fighting with each other for the post of Chief Minister. On the other hand, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led the government and reinstated the prestige of Maharashtra. If there is Mahayuti, there is speed to progress," Modi concluded.