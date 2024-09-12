Maharashtra PWD assures Ghodbunder Road will be repaired in 8-10 days

Thane: The pothole-ridden Ghodbunder Road, which has caused severe traffic congestion and multiple vehicle breakdowns in the last few weeks, will be repaired and made motorable in the next eight to 10 days, according to an official from Maharashtra’s public works department (PWD). Thane, India - September 11, 2024: After the citizens living in Ghodbunder Road raised their voices regarding the traffic jam on Thane Ghodbunder Road in the last few days, the concerned department has taken notice and installed a reflector near the spot of the accident at manpada bridge GB Road ,in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, September 11, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde /HT Photo )

Local residents, frustrated with the lack of action from authorities, had pushed for a meeting with PWD officials after several vehicles broke down on the road due to potholes over the last two days. Suresh Pardeshi, a PWD official from Thane, met with residents on Wednesday to discuss the matter and assured them that the road will be fixed soon.

“We are performing repair work daily and as needed,” said Pardeshi. “We aim to complete repairs on this section within the next eight to 10 days to make it motorable. A concrete road has already been sanctioned, and the work order has been issued. Construction will commence soon.”

Ghodbunder Road, specifically the 14-km stretch from Kapurbawdi to Fountain Hotel, comes under the PWD’s jurisdiction for maintenance and repair work. Residents have complained about the poor condition of the road every four months leading to vehicle breakdowns, particularly in the ghat area, resulting in frequent traffic congestion.

Around a month ago, local residents, frustrated by frequent traffic jams, pothole issues, and inadequate street lighting on Ghodbunder Road, formed a group called Justice For Ghodbunder Road. Their aim was to bring these concerns to the attention of authorities who they said had been neglecting them. The group also assists with traffic management when needed and keeps residents informed about the progress of repair work. Shraddha Rai, one of the leading members of the group, said, residents will keep a close watch on the work that’s been planned.

After a recent meeting between residents and officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the PWD and the traffic police, additional traffic wardens were deployed on the road and heavy vehicles were restricted during the Ganpati festival.

However, residents argued that this was a temporary solution. They pointed out that despite these measures, three to four cars have already broken down due to potholes, which would have worsened traffic congestion had heavy vehicles been present. The residents questioned how traffic can be effectively reduced without addressing the underlying issue of potholes.

During the meeting last week, which TMC commissioner Saurabh Rao also attended, residents highlighted multiple problems on Ghodbunder Road, including heavy vehicle timings, deteriorating road conditions, unauthorised parking, and the presence of street vendors, which were affecting both office workers and school children.

“The commissioner acknowledged these issues and outlined a plan for immediate action,” a TMC officer said. “The work has already started; it will happen in phased manner. He assured that potholes would be repaired before the Ganpati immersion day, and improvements in signage, lane markings, and flyover conditions would be made swiftly.”