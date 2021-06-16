Maharashtra records 10,107 new cases; 4 districts continue to log high numbers

While the Covid-19 cases continue to decline across the state with 10,107 new cases recorded on Wednesday, districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune and Satara, continue to report a high number of cases.

There were 1,146 new cases in Kolhapur, while Sangli recorded 924 cases on Wednesday. Satara witnessed 915 new cases, while Pune which included Pimpri Chinchwad recorded 1,186 cases.

There were 2,23,509 tests done on Wednesday, while the number of recoveries was 10,567.

There are currently 136,661 active patients across the state, of which Pune tops with 17,820 patients followed by Mumbai with 17,782 active patients.

The death toll in the state stands at 115,390. Pune leads with 15,744 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,227.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management, cites various factors for the rise. “The authorities are not able to effectively implement the mechanism to contain the virus. The pace of vaccination has also been very slow. In addition, we saw the virus arriving late there and hopefully, in the coming days, the cases will be contained and the downward trend will start,” said Dr Salunkhe. He said that though the cases in Pune city has been contained, the problem is in the outskirts of the city.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild blamed the negligent behaviour of the people in those regions for the surge of cases. “We have seen the people in these districts hardly wearing masks or observing social distance. In addition, the current mutant of the virus is very lethal and spreading rapidly,” said Gilada.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Mumbai clocked 821 new Covid-19 cases with 11 deaths. The total number of cases in Mumbai reached 717,172 with 15,227 deaths to date.