Maharashtra records 889 new Covid-19 infections

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 889 Covid-19 cases, its lowest single-day caseload in 511 days (841 infections were reported on May 5).

The test positivity rate in the state, too, has dropped significantly during this period to 1.05%, from 12.82% on May 5 last year.

However, the caseload is also low because of the fewer tests in 24 hours owing to the weekend. Less number of people are tested on weekends, while the turnaround time of the test reports also widens, resulting in a relative rise in cases on Tuesday onwards. Only 84,460 tests were done in the past 24 hours. On May 5, 2020, 6,561 tests were done at a positivity rate of 12.82%.

The state tally of Covid-19 reached 6,603,850 on Monday.

Dr Rahul Pandit, intensive care specialist at Fortis Hospital and member of the state’s Covid-19 task force, attributed two reasons for the fall in numbers. “The number of cases is definitely decreasing. In addition, we always get less cases on Monday as fewer tests are conducted on Sundays. The factual indication is the numbers from Wednesday onwards,” said Dr Pandit.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, attributed the decreasing numbers to vaccination. “The mass vaccinations taking place in Maharashtra have been effective in containing the virus. The vaccine has been able to blunt the effects of the virus significantly,” said Dr Mandot.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 12 deaths, bringing the toll to 140,028. Pune is leading with 19,576 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,220 and Thane with 11,419. Mumbai’s tally of new cases is 263, along with seven deaths, thus bringing its toll to 16,220.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 23,184. Pune tops with 6,923 patients, followed by Mumbai with 4,979 active patients and Thane with 3,431.

Similar to state and Mumbai’s Covid-19 figures, the figures in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), too, has seen a marked decrease, according to the state government’s figures on Monday. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has recorded 23 cases on Monday, the lowest after April 13, 2020, when the city recorded 23 infections. This means the cases have stooped to a new 18-month-low. In August though, the daily cases had come down to 28 cases, but 23 is the lowest since the second wave.

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on the other hand saw zero cases on Monday, as per the state’s figures. However, as per Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli civic body figures, these cities recorded 39 and 29 infections respectively.