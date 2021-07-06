Maharashtra records decline in active Covid-19 cases in last 2 months

The number of active cases in Maharashtra has gone down significantly in the past two months. The state recorded 6,740 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally of active cases to 116,827, down from 188,027 active cases recorded a month ago on June 5 and 641,596 recorded on May 5.

Pune topped in terms of active cases this month at 16,960, followed by Thane at 16,742. Kolhapur occupied the third spot with 12,716 active cases.

Last month of the total 188,027 active cases, Pune led with 22,280, followed by Kolhapur with 18,130 and Mumbai 18,118.

On May 5, which marked the peak of the Covid-19 second wave, the number of active Covid cases in the state was a whopping 641,596, with Pune leading with 114,254 cases, Nagpur with 58,944 and Mumbai 56,153 cases.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management, said the decline was due to the proactive steps taken by the state government. “We ramped up the number of tests and isolated patients, thus limiting the spread. Lockdown played an important role in cutting down transmission rates and consequently interrupt the surge of the virus,” said Salunkhe.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general of Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said the decline in active cases indicates the waning signal of the second wave. “Maharashtra has done very well in containing the virus. Active cases would have been much lesser today, had some districts not witnessed such a continuous surge. Districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Pune and Satara are still clocking high number of cases, thereby increasing the tally of active cases,” said Gilada.

Mumbai on Monday clocked 486 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, bringing the case tally to 725,161 and toll to 15,554. On Thursday, 169,517 tests were conducted while the number of recoveries stood at 13,027.

The total number of Covid cases in the state now stands at 6,104,917 and toll at 123,136. Pune topped with 16,895 deaths, followed by Mumbai at 15,554.

Meanwhile, facing defiance from traders in Kolhapur, the authorities allowed them to open shops after three months. However, the timings for the same has been restricted to 7am to 4pm while maintaining all Covid-19 guidelines.