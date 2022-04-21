Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra reports 179 new cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 91 infections
mumbai news

Maharashtra reports 179 new cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 91 infections

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had reported 162 cases. The state government lifted all restrictions, including the mask mandate, with effect from April 2.
A beneficiary gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Thane.(HT photo)
A beneficiary gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Thane.(HT photo)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 762. Of the 179 cases, Mumbai saw 91 infections during this period. The state also registered one death due to the virus, taking the number of total deaths due to Covid-19 to 1,47,831.

As many as 106 patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours. 

Out of 7,99,66,346 laboratory samples 78,76,382 have been tested positive (09.85%) for Covid-19 till Thursday.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127.

Mumbai had recorded 98 coronavirus cases, accounting for more than half of the new patients detected in the last 24 hours.

Overall, the country reported 2,380 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, 15 per cent higher than the previous day. The number of total fatalities rose to 522,062 after 56 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated on Union health ministry's website.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
covid-19 maharashtra
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

    ‘Capable of handling…:’ Mumbai cops on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum

    The Mumbai Police on Thursday said it is capable of handling every situation, this in wake of the May 3 ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asking loudspeakers from the mosques be removed. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had also said that the police were prepared to ward off any eventuality on the law and order front amid Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum.

  • A senior citizen receives precautionary vaccination dose against Covid at ESIS Hospital in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Even if 4th wave comes, it could be milder; NMMC official says it’s ready to tackle it

    Even as Covid cases are still in single digits, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation says the fourth wave cannot be ruled out. As of now, only the CIDCO facility is partially functioning but the corporation is ready to tackle the fourth wave. Due to the non-cooperation of the public, the average testing too has gone down from 4,000 to 3,000. Currently, there are 20 active cases with an average of three positive cases daily.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting with his ministers and officials in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

    All Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers to pay field visits, gather feedback: Yogi

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all Uttar Pradesh (U.P) cabinet ministers will pay field visits to gather feedback from the people about functioning of the administrative system and examine the possibilities of development in each district. Eighteen teams for 18 divisions are being constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet ministers. The teams will stay for 72 hours in each division. The members of the teams will travel to different districts.

  • A beneficiary gets his Covid vaccine on Thursday. The Kalyan Dombivli civic body has reported only one or two Covid cases daily and its epidemic officer says there is no need to worry. (PRAFUL GANGUDE/HT PHOTO)

    Only 1 or 2 Covid cases reported daily in Kalyan Dombivli; no need to worry, says official

    The Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are under control with only one or two reported daily. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, however, has kept one Covid centre ready in case of a surge in cases. “On most days, we have zero cases in the city. Also, those who test positive are asymptomatic. As of now, there is no need to worry about the rise in cases in the city,” added Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.

  • A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Retired Army Colonel booked for killing wife before dying by suicide

    PUNE A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide. The 74-year-old retired and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Ghorpadi residence on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday. Their other son is also a Colonel in the Indian Army while their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi, the police said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out