Maharashtra reports 179 new cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 91 infections
Maharashtra on Thursday reported 179 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 762. Of the 179 cases, Mumbai saw 91 infections during this period. The state also registered one death due to the virus, taking the number of total deaths due to Covid-19 to 1,47,831.
As many as 106 patients were also discharged in the last 24 hours.
Out of 7,99,66,346 laboratory samples 78,76,382 have been tested positive (09.85%) for Covid-19 till Thursday.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra had witnessed a rise in its daily Covid-19 cases for a second straight day, with as many as 162 people testing positive for the infection. There were 137 fresh infections a day ago, and 59 on Monday, while the corresponding figure for April 17 was 127.
Mumbai had recorded 98 coronavirus cases, accounting for more than half of the new patients detected in the last 24 hours.
Overall, the country reported 2,380 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, 15 per cent higher than the previous day. The number of total fatalities rose to 522,062 after 56 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated on Union health ministry's website.
‘Capable of handling…:’ Mumbai cops on Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum
The Mumbai Police on Thursday said it is capable of handling every situation, this in wake of the May 3 ultimatum given by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray asking loudspeakers from the mosques be removed. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil had also said that the police were prepared to ward off any eventuality on the law and order front amid Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker ultimatum.
Even if 4th wave comes, it could be milder; NMMC official says it’s ready to tackle it
Even as Covid cases are still in single digits, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation says the fourth wave cannot be ruled out. As of now, only the CIDCO facility is partially functioning but the corporation is ready to tackle the fourth wave. Due to the non-cooperation of the public, the average testing too has gone down from 4,000 to 3,000. Currently, there are 20 active cases with an average of three positive cases daily.
All Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers to pay field visits, gather feedback: Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said all Uttar Pradesh (U.P) cabinet ministers will pay field visits to gather feedback from the people about functioning of the administrative system and examine the possibilities of development in each district. Eighteen teams for 18 divisions are being constituted under the chairmanship of cabinet ministers. The teams will stay for 72 hours in each division. The members of the teams will travel to different districts.
Only 1 or 2 Covid cases reported daily in Kalyan Dombivli; no need to worry, says official
The Covid cases in Kalyan-Dombivli are under control with only one or two reported daily. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, however, has kept one Covid centre ready in case of a surge in cases. “On most days, we have zero cases in the city. Also, those who test positive are asymptomatic. As of now, there is no need to worry about the rise in cases in the city,” added Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
Retired Army Colonel booked for killing wife before dying by suicide
PUNE A retired Colonel from the Indian Army was booked for killing his wife before dying by suicide. The 74-year-old retired and his 69-year-old wife were found dead at their Ghorpadi residence on Wednesday. According to the police, the incident took place between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday. Their other son is also a Colonel in the Indian Army while their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi, the police said.
