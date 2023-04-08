Active Covid-19 tally closer to 4,500-mark in state

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday reported 926 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths. The active tally in the state stood at 4,487. Out of the 926 cases, 276 cases were reported in Mumbai, taking the active cases tally to 1,367. HT Image

Thane district – which includes eight municipal jurisdictions – on Friday reported 161 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total active positive patients to 751.

“The Covid-19 cases are rising in the state. We advise citizens to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and following hand as well as cough hygiene. During the Covid-19 death analysis so far, we have observed that people with comorbidities like diabetes and hypertension continue to be at high risk,” said Dr Babita Kamlapurkar, in charge of the epidemiology department.

The high-risk category patients like senior citizens should either avoid going in crowded places and poorly ventilated areas or mask, she said, adding, “If they get symptoms, they should immediately consult a doctor.”

Meanwhile, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the union health minister, reviewed the Public Health Preparedness for the management of Covid-19 and the vaccination progress with states on Friday. States/Union Territories were further informed that currently, World Health Organization (WHO) is closely tracking one variant of interest (VOI), XBB.1.5 and six other variants are under monitoring (BQ.1, BA.2.75, CH.1.1, XBB, XBF and XBB.1.16).

“The prevalence of XBB.1.16 increased from 21.6% in Feb to 35.8% in March 2023. However, no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation or mortality has been reported,” the ministry said.

It was also observed that eight states are reporting a high number of Covid cases in India with 10 or more districts reporting more than 10% positivity in Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi.