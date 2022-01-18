Maharashtra reports nearly 40K Covid-19 cases, officials say situation stabilising

Mumbai Maharashtra continues to report a high number of Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state logged 39,207 fresh cases and 53 deaths. The positivity rate dropped to 20.05 percent with 1,95,542 samples tested.

However, state surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said that the situation was stabilising by the day. “We are now seeing the numbers settling at 40,000 cases and it does not look like there will be any surge as such in the coming days,” said Dr Awate.

“Districts like Mumbai and Palghar, which initially reported a surge, are now recording a decline in the number of cases. In other districts of the state, the numbers may still be high, but that is because the surge started late and still they will stabilise over the coming days,” Dr Awate added.

Dr Ishwar Gilada, secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, too said that the overall situation has improved. “Various districts like Pune and Nagpur are now witnessing the peak and in a few days we will be seeing the decline in cases,” said Dr Gilada.

“The situation is similar to that of South Africa, where the cases came down significantly after a huge surge, unlike European countries,” he added. Notably, Pune recorded 8,617 new Covid-19 cases, while Nagpur logged 2,322 fresh infections in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra did not record a single case of omicron variant case on Tuesday. A total of 1,860 people have tested positive for omicron variant of Covid-19 to date. Of this, 1,001 have been discharged following negative RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 6,149 fresh cases with seven deaths pushing the total tally to 10,11,314. The total number of deaths in Mumbai has now reached 16,476.

The state has 2,67,659 active cases with Pune leading the tally with 63,169, followed by Thane (60,440) and Mumbai (44,044).

The death toll has mounted to 1,41,885 with Pune again leading with 19,894 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 16,476 and Thane with 11,631.

