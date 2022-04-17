Maharashtra reports spike in Covid-19 cases on second consecutive day
Mumbai: Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 127 cases on Sunday, up from 98 on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported a surge as 69 infections were detected on Thursday. However, no mortalities were reported for the second consecutive day.
The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours rose to 21,534 from 19,518 on Saturday. The number of tests conducted every day varies based on factors like weekends and public holidays, leading to a change in positivity numbers in 24 hours.
The state government had lifted all pandemic-related curbs, including the mask mandate, from 2 April. Officials from the state public health department had earlier said the impact of the removal of restrictions would be evident around two weeks after it came into force.
On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases at 55, followed by Pune city (16), Pimpri Chinchwad (13) and Navi Mumbai (8). So far, 1,47,827 people have died due to Covid-19, of which 19,562 were from Mumbai.
Maharashtra has 646 active cases of the virus, and so far 77,27,372 have been discharged after full recovery.
As of Sunday, 78,75,845 or 9.86 percent of the 7,98,66,301 laboratory samples have tested positive for the Covid-19.
Major fire breaks out at Sonepat factory, 100 employees rescued
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Sonepat's Kundli industrial area on Sunday, police said. The blaze was reported at Agson Global's unit around 5pm and at least 30 fire tenders, many of them from neighbouring Delhi, were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Kundli station house officer Ranbir Singh said nearly 100 employees of the company have been rescued safely.
Delhi reports 12% increase in daily Covid-19 cases
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Sunday recorded 517 cases in the last 24 hours, 56 more than Saturday's tally. No Covid-related deaths were reported in the national capital, the Delhi government's health bulletin revealed. The positivity rate in the national capital now stands at 4.21 per cent. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday to assess the situation in the capital.
Kashmir: Militants manage to flee from encounter site in Anantnag
The militants who were engaged in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district in which an army jawan was killed on Saturday have escaped from the encounter site, officials said on Sunday. They said that there was no further exchange of fire between militants and security forces near Watnar village of Anantnag. “The terrorists escaped after killing an army jawan,” said an official manning police control room, Anantnag.
Himachal: Rain likely from tomorrow for 3 days, says Met
The people of Himachal are likely to get relief from the scorching heat as the MeT department has forecast rain for three days from Tuesday onwards. Shimla Met department director Surender Paul said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to get activated over the region, which may cause rains in most part of the state from April 19 to April 21. Average minimum temperatures were normal and average maximum temperatures were above normal.
3 dead as car plunges into Ravi river in Chamba
Three men were killed when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Ravi river in Bharmour sub-division of Chamba district late on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Vikram Singh, a resident of Kuther village in Ulansa panchayat and Kamal Sharma and Payar Chand of Sulakhar village. Police have registered a case and further investigations are on. This year, 25 deaths have been reported to date.
