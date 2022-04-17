Maharashtra reports spike in Covid-19 cases on second consecutive day

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported a single-day spike of 127 cases on Sunday, up from 98 on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported a surge as 69 infections were detected on Thursday. However, no mortalities were reported for the second consecutive day.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours rose to 21,534 from 19,518 on Saturday. The number of tests conducted every day varies based on factors like weekends and public holidays, leading to a change in positivity numbers in 24 hours.

The state government had lifted all pandemic-related curbs, including the mask mandate, from 2 April. Officials from the state public health department had earlier said the impact of the removal of restrictions would be evident around two weeks after it came into force.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases at 55, followed by Pune city (16), Pimpri Chinchwad (13) and Navi Mumbai (8). So far, 1,47,827 people have died due to Covid-19, of which 19,562 were from Mumbai.

Maharashtra has 646 active cases of the virus, and so far 77,27,372 have been discharged after full recovery.

As of Sunday, 78,75,845 or 9.86 percent of the 7,98,66,301 laboratory samples have tested positive for the Covid-19.