Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut claims ministers involved in honey trap, seeks CBI probe

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that four ministers of Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government were involved honey traps and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. He also alleged that honey traps were used to topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut . (PTI)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Parliament (MP) shared a photo on X of Prafulla Lodha, an accused in POCSO and honeytrap cases in Mumbai, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Girish Mahajan, and said, “”Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis misleads even in assembly. He said in assembly that there is no honey trap in Maharashtra. Let there be a CBI inquiry of this photo (Lodha with minister Girish Mahajan), the truth will come out. Four ministers in the state cabinet and many officers were caught in honey traps. During the split in Shiv Sena, four MPs defected because of this honey trap.”

Later while speaking with the media, Raut alleged that honey traps started from Delhi and 16 to 17 MLA of undivided Shiv Sena and four MPs were caught in it to topple the MVA government. “Read tomorrow’s editorial in (party mouthpiece) Saamana,” said Raut, indicating more revelations in this matter.

He further claimed that of the four ministers caught in honey traps, two are from the BJP, and demanded an inquiry into the relations between BJP leaders and Lodha.

He further alleged that CM Fadnavis knows all this and that’s why action started against Lodha, who was close to BJP leaders. “BJP used Lodha to honey trap the opposition leaders but he boomerang on BJP,” alleged Raut. He slammed Fadnavis saying, “Though name is Fadnavis, cultural values are missing.”

The BJP is yet to respond to Raut’s charges.