Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut claims ministers involved in honey trap, seeks CBI probe

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 03:33 pm IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also alleged that honey traps were used to topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in the state

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that four ministers of Maharashtra’s Mahayuti government were involved honey traps and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. He also alleged that honey traps were used to topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut . (PTI)
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut . (PTI)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) member of Parliament (MP) shared a photo on X of Prafulla Lodha, an accused in POCSO and honeytrap cases in Mumbai, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Girish Mahajan, and said, “”Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis misleads even in assembly. He said in assembly that there is no honey trap in Maharashtra. Let there be a CBI inquiry of this photo (Lodha with minister Girish Mahajan), the truth will come out. Four ministers in the state cabinet and many officers were caught in honey traps. During the split in Shiv Sena, four MPs defected because of this honey trap.”

Later while speaking with the media, Raut alleged that honey traps started from Delhi and 16 to 17 MLA of undivided Shiv Sena and four MPs were caught in it to topple the MVA government. “Read tomorrow’s editorial in (party mouthpiece) Saamana,” said Raut, indicating more revelations in this matter.

He further claimed that of the four ministers caught in honey traps, two are from the BJP, and demanded an inquiry into the relations between BJP leaders and Lodha.

He further alleged that CM Fadnavis knows all this and that’s why action started against Lodha, who was close to BJP leaders. “BJP used Lodha to honey trap the opposition leaders but he boomerang on BJP,” alleged Raut. He slammed Fadnavis saying, “Though name is Fadnavis, cultural values are missing.”

The BJP is yet to respond to Raut’s charges.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut claims ministers involved in honey trap, seeks CBI probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On