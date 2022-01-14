Maharashtra seeks 9 million jabs, urges Centre to make vaccination mandatory

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday urged the Centre to allot additional stock of 9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to end the shortage of jabs. The state government also demanded that inoculation be made mandatory for all to boost the vaccination rate.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the meeting due to health issues. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope submitted the list of demands to the central government during the Covid-19 review meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of 30 states on Thursday.

Modi chaired the Covid-19 review meeting in the wake of the massive uptick in cases across the country.

“We have demanded an additional supply of 4 million Covaxin shots and 5 million doses of Covishield. Maharashtra is facing a shortage of jabs since vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group and booster doses for eligible categories began recently,” Tope said after the meeting.

The state health minister further said that the government has urged the Centre to make vaccination mandatory for all. “There is vaccine hesitancy among the people either due to misconceptions or resistance to the jab causing a drop in the rate of vaccination. We have requested the Centre to make the vaccination mandatory,” Tope added.

Further, Maharashtra also asked the Centre to bring in a mechanism to keep a tab on the rapid antigen tests done at homes by making it mandatory for pharmacies to keep a record of sales. “Due to the absence of any record of at-home Covid-19 tests, the actual number of cases go unaccounted,” Tope said, adding that the Centre should intervene to ensure strict monitoring of the infected people.

“In Maharashtra, we have started monitoring self-tests done at home by directing health officers to be in touch with pharmacies,” he added.

Tope further said that of the 4,000 samples sent for the genome sequencing, 2,700 or 70 percent tested positive for the Delta variant, while the remaining were of Omicron.

He said that the Centre has been informed about the large scale prevalence of the Delta variant among the 2,50,000 active cases in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON