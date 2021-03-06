Maharashtra sees 10K new Covid cases for the first time in 2021
Maharashtra on Friday saw 10,216 new Covid cases in a day, crossing the 10,000-mark for the first time this year. While the case tally touched 21,98,399, the toll climbed to 52,393 with 53 new deaths.
Dr Tatyarao Lahane, head, Director of Medical Education and Research, said there was no need to panic. “The deaths have not risen, so we need to exercise caution such as increasing the number of tests and also focus on contact-tracing,” said Lahane. He said if the surge does not subside after four weeks, it would be indicative of a second wave of Covid-19.
The number of cases started increasing to 8,000-plus from February 24 onwards. The number of active cases in the state touched 88,838, with Pune leading with 18,401 active cases. Nagpur has 11,552 active cases, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 9,579 and 9,055 cases, respectively. Pune is facing restrictions such as night curfew and enforcement of penal action in case of not wearing of masks.
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray last Sunday said it was up to people to decide whether they wanted another lockdown or not. He said if people continued to adopt a casual approach, he would be forced to order a lockdown.
The authorities have ramped up the vaccination drive; 91,103 citizens were vaccinated on Friday across the state, of which 48,937 were senior citizens above 60 years and 8,274 those in the age group of 45-60 with comorbidities.
A majority of beneficiaries (75,051) were administered the first dose, while the rest 16,052 were given the second dose. The total number of people who have been vaccinated in the state has now reached 15,99,118 citizens.
Nilesh Jain, a businessmen dealing in automobile spare parts in Nana Peth, said, “People are very casual in their approach and there is no social distancing. The markets are full.” A lockdown has already been imposed in Amravati.
