Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees 253 new Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai logs 172 fresh infections
Maharashtra sees 253 new Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai logs 172 fresh infections

Satara in Pune division reported the state's lone virus-related death today.
Of the new cases, Mumbai alone accounted for 172. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 07, 2022 08:36 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said. 

Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed. State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent. It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out in the state was 8,03,55,072, including 29,658 in the past 24 hours. 

