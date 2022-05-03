After a slight surge, new Covid-19 cases begin to stabilise in Maharashtra
PUNE After a slight surge reported in the new Covid-19 cases in the state, the number of cases has now stabilised. The number of deaths reported in the state has also gone down to less than 2 per day.
In the past one week, only 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. As 1,152 new cases were reported, the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%. The state government was considering to reintroduce the mask mandate, in case the surge continues, however, the surge has now stabilised as per the past one-week state health report.
In the past one week the state has not reported more than 200 new cases in a day and the number of deaths has also not surpassed two deaths in a single day, except when the back dated information was being updated into the system. Although, a model surge in numbers could be seen the initial rise, which was first driven by Mumbai, Pune and Thane which has now stabilised for the most part.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “The mild surge is very small, keeping in mind the number for such a large state, however we are monitoring the situation and have instructed officials to increase testing to ensure that every positive samples are genome sequenced and no new variant is left undetected. The most important thing to notice is that the number of deaths is nominal. We have instructed health officials to increase vaccination rate as well.”
