Mask up: Uddhav Thackeray's advice as Maharashtra sees Covid surge
- Earlier in the day, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government may bring back the mask mandate in crowded places in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in parts of India.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said if the state government wants to avoid reimposing Covid-19 curbs then self-discipline, wearing of masks and vaccination against the virus are important. During a meeting with all districts of the state, he added that he will urge the Centre to make vaccination mandatory.
His statement comes hours after Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government may bring back the mask mandate at least in crowded places in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in parts of India. The health minister, however, said there is no need to panic as the active cases count of Maharashtra still stood below 1,000, while the number of cases per million was far less than in other states.
Tope told reporters that the general discussion in the Maharashtra health department is to bring back the mask mandate in crowded places.
He added that Maharashtra is currently carrying out as many as 25,000 tests on an average each day and this number along with tracking of Covid-19 contacts, will be increased. He added that genome sequencing will be ramped up, and so will the inoculation drive among children aged 12-17.
On April 1, Maharashtra lifted all Covid-19-related restrictions, including mandatory wearing of masks in public places. The government said that though masks are no longer compulsory, it should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Furthermore, mandatory vaccination to travel in public transport, visit restaurants or other public spaces were lifted.
"The decision has been taken after due deliberation and consultation with experts, members of the task force and central government,” Tope had said.
The move had come when cases across India declined significantly, even becoming less than 1,000.
Also Read | ‘Voluntary masking should be the way forward’
There, however, has been a sudden spike in single-day caseload in many states, including Maharashtra and Delhi. The national capital has already brought back the ₹500 penalty on not wearing masks in public places.
Maharashtra, meanwhile, logged as many as 186 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 153 on Tuesday, according to the state health bulletin data. No fresh fatalities were reported, which is an improvement compared to the four lives lost on the preceding day. Mumbai too saw a rise in daily case tally from Tuesday's 102 to 112 on Wednesday. With the latest numbers, the cumulative case tally of Maharashtra has reached 78,77,264.
-
Elgar Parishad case: Jyoti Jagtap files for discharge
Mumbai: Jyoti Jagtap, arrested by the National Investigation Agency for her purported involvement in the Elgar Parishad case, on Wednesday filed for discharge citing a lack of evidence against her. The NIA claimed that Jagtap, arrested in September 2021, was a member of Kabir Kala Manch, an alleged frontal organisation of banned CPI (Maoist) and propagated Naxal activities and Maoist ideology, and was a co-conspirator with other arrested accused.
-
Pune Police arrest two for stealing 14 silencers from cars
The Pune police arrested two men for stealing silencers from cars and selling their parts. The duo was found involved in 14 cases in Pune city and rural areas. The two were identified as Shivprasad Pandharinath Rokade, 21, and Ram Rajesh Dhole, 20, residents of Alandi in Khed, Pune. The police are investigating the use of expensive elements after it was sold by the two. During their arrest, they were found with five stolen silencers.
-
HC reserves order on Kumar Vishwas’ plea against Punjab Police FIR
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea from poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas seeking stay on criminal proceedings in an FIR registered by the Punjab Police on April 12. The matter was listed for hearing before the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara, which after hearing the parties ordered listing of the matter on Monday for its interim order on this plea.
-
Prepare crisp presentation of dev schemes for ministers: Uttar Pradesh CS to DMs
Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed district magistrates (DMs) to prepare a crisp and effective presentation on development-oriented schemes for the ministers who will be visiting districts to take stock of development activities. The government, he said, had made 18 groups of ministers, one each for every division.
-
Fees for PUC certificate hiked by 30% for two-wheelers, 28% for four-wheelers in Maharashtra
In a circular issued by the state transport commissioner Avinash Dakhane on Wednesday, the Pollution Under Control certificate fee has been increased by 30 per cent for two-wheelers and 28 per cent for four-wheelers. As per the circular, for the last few months, there was a demand by the PUC authorised centres to increase the fee for pollution tests and accordingly it was hiked.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics