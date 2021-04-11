Maharashtra sees 55,411 new Covid-19 cases; 536,682 active infections

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra on Saturday continued to be above 55,000 as the state grapples to cope with the increase in active cases, burdening the medical infrastructure.

The state on Saturday recorded 55,411 new cases, bringing the tally to 3,343,951. The state was plagued by a shortage of ventilator beds, even as relatives of patients had to search for Remdesivir injections, which are in short supply due to the surge of Covid-19 infections.

According to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, things have changed drastically during the second wave of Covid-19.

“Last year, the citizens were fearful and did not even go to meet each other. However this time, things are vastly different. Last time, we saw hardly one family member getting infected, but this time, the virus has become very infective and we are seeing families getting infected. We need to take hard decisions to contain this virus,” said Pawar.

The surge has resulted in ventilators beds being exhausted in Pune and Nagpur. The relatives of patients sat on a dharna at Nashik, demanding Remdesivir injections for their dear ones. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, some took advantage of the situation and were seen selling the injection at ₹11,000, despite it being priced at less than ₹1,000 per vial. The state government has now formed district-wise control rooms to monitor the sale of this injection.

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Hospital, put the onus on the government for this state of affairs.

“When the first wave subsided in October, there was euphoria created that the Covid-19 has gone. The government in the last five months should have anticipated a second wave and ramped up its medical infrastructure like increasing the number of hospital beds, ventilators, ICU facilities and also appointed more medical personnel,” said Shaikh. He said that lockdowns never help per se in containing the virus. “What did the last lockdown achieve during the first wave?” questioned Shaikh.

The total number of active cases stood at 536,682 ,with Pune leading with 102,115, followed by Mumbai at 89,707. The death toll in Maharashtra has reached 57,638 with Mumbai leading with 11,944 deaths.