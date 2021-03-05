Maharashtra sees 8,998 fresh Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 8,998 new infections, taking the tally to 2,188,183, while the toll touched 52,340 after 60 new deaths. Mumbai’s saw 1,104 infections pushing its tally to 329,846.

More than ten days after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke about the potential lockdown if people showed lacklustre approach towards Covid-19 protocol, state officials said on Thursday that lockdown was not on the cards anytime soon.

Highly placed officials in the chief minister’s office said the government wants people to follow the SOP and guidelines very strictly. “In districts like Amravati, whole families are getting infected, indicating the high infection rate. The district administrations have been directed to ensure the protocol is strictly followed so that a lockdown was averted. Even after warning to take a call on lockdown in eight days, the CM has delayed it, as the government is still closely monitoring the growth, infection and positivity rate,” said an official from Mantralaya.

The state reported a significant jump in the turnout for vaccination as 75,452 beneficiaries were inoculated at 1,047 centres on Friday. 6,709 beneficiaries with comorbidities in the age group of 45-60 were vaccinated taking their cumulative number to 16,675 in four days after inoculation for the third phase of the vaccination began on March 1. A total of 38,765 elderly people above 60 years were inoculated, taking the total number of inoculated elderly to 106,431. At least 736,232 health care workers and 412,420 front line workers have been vaccinated so far in Maharashtra.

After Mumbai, other key cities Pune and Nagpur continued logging high number of cases at 933 and 904, respectively. Pimpri-Chinchwad and Amravati reported 492 and 389 cases, respectively. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region clocked 2,103 cases as infection graph in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli moved northward on Friday.

Of the 60 deaths reported on Friday, highest 11 were from Amravati district (including 4 in Amravati city), followed by 5 each in Mumbai and KDMC, 4 each in Pune city and Yavatmal. State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.39%.

The state’s recovery rate has dropped to 93.66% as the number of active patients jumped to 85,144 from about 43,000 three weeks ago. With 17,522, Pune has highest number of active cases, followed by Thane (9,142) and Mumbai (9,041).