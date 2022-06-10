Maharashtra sees over 3k new Covid cases, Mumbai alone has 1,956 infections
- Covid-19 in Maharashtra: The state's fresh tally of 3,081 new coronavirus cases is the highest in nearly four months.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 3,081 new coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, highest in nearly four months, the state health department said. State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 of the new infections, another high since January 23. There was no virus-related death across the state.
On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 13,329.
As many as 1,323 patients recovered from the disease, pushing the statewide recovery tally to 77,43,513.
In Mumbai, the recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
On Thursday, Mumbai had reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said.
The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time, and stood at 12.74 per cent.
In the first 10 days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May.
Between June 1 to 10, Mumbai reported 11,397 virus cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases. The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in entire May.
On Friday, 15,346 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 1,72,60,172. The BMC said among the new patients, 1,873 were asymptomatic and 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted in hospitals.
Overall growth rate of cases in Mumbai was 0.107 per cent for the period between June 3 to 9, and the caseload doubling rate is 642 days.
