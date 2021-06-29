Maharashtra sees spike in single-daily Covid-19 cases as testing increases

Maharashtra recorded 8,085 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the state-wide tally to 6,051,633. The death toll reached 121,804 after 231 more individuals succumbed to the infection. As many as 8,623 people made a full recovery in the previous 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,809,548, according to the state health bulletin.

The capital city of Mumbai reported 556 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the city has recorded 721,516 cases since the pandemic started. An addition of 12 fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,426. Breaking with Maharashtra’s trend, Mumbai reported a decline in its daily tally. The city had reported 611 cases on Monday.

Tuesday’s daily spike marks an increase over the 6,727 positive cases the state had recorded on Monday. The state also witnessed a drop in the number of daily recoveries, after recording 8,623 recoveries on Tuesday as opposed to the 10,812 recorded a day prior.

The state tested 190,140 samples for coronavirus marking an increase from the 166,163 samples tested a day before. Tuesday marks the sixth consecutive day of the state, which was once reeling under a vicious second wave, recording less than 10,000 cases a day.

The state has been trying to ramp up vaccination drive before a possible third wave hits. Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that "If Maharashtra gets adequate stock of vaccine doses, the state can vaccinate its entire population in two months,". He also told reporters that of the 21 people infected with the Delta plus variant only one had been administered a single shot of the Covid-19 vaccine.